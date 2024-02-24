Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Forward Air stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

