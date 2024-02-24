Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

