Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $22.75. Fiverr International shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 798,860 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Fiverr International Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of 257.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

