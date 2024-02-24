Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.9 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

