Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,030 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,717. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

