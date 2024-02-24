Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

