First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,204,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

