First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Holdings Boosted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,937. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

