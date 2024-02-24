Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.94

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 1763206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

