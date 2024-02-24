Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 541.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

