Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,193. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

