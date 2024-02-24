Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.98

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 13300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

