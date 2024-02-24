Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.36

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 18570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

