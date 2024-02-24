Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.36

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 18570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.