Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.13

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 1886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $603.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.