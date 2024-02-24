Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.81

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 1271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $575.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

