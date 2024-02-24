Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 97,115 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

