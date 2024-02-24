Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 92,770 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

