Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,476 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $371.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $374.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.38.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

