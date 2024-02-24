Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 6,046 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,741,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.93% of Custom Truck One Source worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.46 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

