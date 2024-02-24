Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 14.75% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

