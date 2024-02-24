Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32.49 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.