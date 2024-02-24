Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.87 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 760,825 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.91% of Teladoc Health worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

