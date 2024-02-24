Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

