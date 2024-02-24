Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $170.53 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

