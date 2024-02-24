Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,985 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LIN opened at $447.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $322.61 and a 1 year high of $448.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.19 and its 200 day moving average is $396.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

