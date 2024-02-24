Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 345,149 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 434.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,149 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of DoorDash worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $121.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

