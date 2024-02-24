Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 27,198 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

