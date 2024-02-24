Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

