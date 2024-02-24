Fair Oaks Income 2021 (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FAIR opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

