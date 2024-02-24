Fair Oaks Income 2021 (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance
Shares of LON FAIR opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09.
About Fair Oaks Income 2021
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income 2021
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.