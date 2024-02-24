Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $105.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

