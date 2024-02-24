Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.27 and last traded at $60.60. Approximately 358,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,807,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Specifically, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

