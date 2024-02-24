Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,127 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Evolv Technologies worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVLV opened at $4.31 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

