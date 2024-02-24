Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03.

In other news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$29,995.84 ($19,605.12). 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

