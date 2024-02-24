Evercore ISI Trims Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price to $12.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.92.

EOSE opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

