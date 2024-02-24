Evercore ISI Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $6.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.16.

SunPower stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SunPower by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SunPower by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunPower by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

