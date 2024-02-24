Evercore ISI Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $590.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.64.

Shares of PH opened at $531.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $535.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.80 and its 200-day moving average is $432.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

