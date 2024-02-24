Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $224.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.50.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.