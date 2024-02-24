Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ESNT stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.