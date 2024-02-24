ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 101496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

