ESAB Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESAB to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. ESAB has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

