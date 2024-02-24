Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.