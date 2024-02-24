Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.75

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.75 and last traded at $265.27, with a volume of 118387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.64.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,095,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

