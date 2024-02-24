Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 80,165 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

FTNT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. 3,772,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

