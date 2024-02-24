Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 485,825 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,825 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Dropbox worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,753. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

