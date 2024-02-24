Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,228 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 23,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.42. 1,764,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.64. The company has a market cap of $441.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $475.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.