Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 35,052 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $46,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 13.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 677,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

