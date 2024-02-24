Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,396,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,885,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396,527 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,270,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,301,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

