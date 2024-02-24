Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 128,161 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,161 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $45,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Welltower by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,612,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.