Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Amgen by 16.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

