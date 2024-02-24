Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,349,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,791,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,080. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $378.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.